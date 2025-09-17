Brazilian police arrested 45 people and rescued 700 exotic animals in a major wildlife trafficking bust. Photo / Pablo Porciuncula, AFP

Brazilian police have arrested 45 people and rescued hundreds of exotic animals in the biggest ever operation against wildlife traffickers in the world’s most biodiverse nation.

Brightly coloured birds like toucans and macaws, boxes of tortoises, monkeys and a python were among 700 rescued animals taken to a central facility to receive expert care.

Forensic police carried the rescued animals in cages to be seen by veterinarians, covering some with blankets before their check-ups.

More than a thousand officers took part in the bust across Rio de Janeiro and other states, which was “the largest operation in Brazil’s history to combat the trafficking of wild animals, weapons, and ammunition”, a police statement said.

The crackdown followed a year-long investigation into the country’s most prolific wildlife trafficking ring.