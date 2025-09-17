Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hundreds of exotic animals rescued in Brazil’s largest wildlife trafficking raid

AFP
2 mins to read

Brazilian police arrested 45 people and rescued 700 exotic animals in a major wildlife trafficking bust. Photo / Pablo Porciuncula, AFP

Brazilian police arrested 45 people and rescued 700 exotic animals in a major wildlife trafficking bust. Photo / Pablo Porciuncula, AFP

Brazilian police have arrested 45 people and rescued hundreds of exotic animals in the biggest ever operation against wildlife traffickers in the world’s most biodiverse nation.

Brightly coloured birds like toucans and macaws, boxes of tortoises, monkeys and a python were among 700 rescued animals taken to a central

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save