Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hundreds flee as rescuers battle wildfire on Gallipoli peninsula

AFP
2 mins to read

More than 250 people were evacuated overnight as a wildfire raged on the Gallipoli peninsula flanking the Dardanelles Strait. Photo / Handout, Demiroren News Agency, AFP

More than 250 people were evacuated overnight as a wildfire raged on the Gallipoli peninsula flanking the Dardanelles Strait. Photo / Handout, Demiroren News Agency, AFP

Seven villages on Turkey’s Gallipoli peninsula flanking the Dardanelles Strait were evacuated as firefighters battled a raging wildfire propelled by high winds, officials said.

The fire began on Saturday in the northwestern province of Canakkale, spreading quickly in the hills near the town of Gelibolu, on the shores of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save