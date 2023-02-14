New York pet owners have been warned about dogs eating drugs discarded on the street. Photo / Alex Burton

New York pet owners have been warned about dogs eating drugs discarded on the street. Photo / Alex Burton

Pet dogs are getting stoned after eating cannabis discarded on the streets of New York, according to veterinarians.

Vets in the city are reporting a surge in cases of confused canines in their surgeries since recreational cannabis was legalised in 2021, The New York Times reported.

In many cases, cannabis is in the form of the remnants of joints. But dogs can also be affected by second-hand smoke or by munching gummies and marijuana-laced chocolate - chocolate is also toxic for canines.

In the past, vets would see one case a month. Now they are treating several dogs a week.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in 21 states.

The impact of the drug can be dramatic and distressing. Photo / AP

The Pet Poison hotline has reported a 400 per cent increase in calls for help compared with six years ago.

Although fatalities are rare, the impact of the drug can be dramatic and distressing.

Symptoms displayed

The dogs are displaying an array of symptoms from loss of balance, to difficulty walking, nausea and in some cases hallucinations.

Disoriented dogs often vomit and drool. Their pupils will also be dilated.

Sarah Hoggan, an emergency physician from Murrieta, California told the Daily Telegraph: “Dogs typically present to us with dilated eyes, tremoring. They look very apprehensive. If you try to pet them, they appear to hallucinate as if a giant hand is coming at them and they cower, as well as leaking urine.”

Part of the problem is caused by dogs having more cannabinoid receptors than human beings, which means even small quantities of the drug are highly potent.

According to VCA, which runs a national network of pet hospitals, the vets’ first task is to get the drug out of the animal’s system - normally by inducing vomiting.

In severe cases, the animal may have to have its stomach pumped.

After that, the pet may need anti-anxiety medication to minimise agitation.

Owners are encouraged to train their dogs not to eat discarded food and rubbish in the street.

Other precautions include keeping cannabis out of reach and locking pets out of a room where marijuana is being smoked.