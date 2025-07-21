US President Donald Trump (centre) visited a migrant detention centre, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz' in Ochopee, Florida on July 1. Photo / AFP

Immigrants held at United States detention centres have experienced abusive and degrading treatment, a Human Rights Watch report said today, in a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump’s migrant crackdown.

The 92-page report alleges medical neglect, overcrowding and “inhuman” cell conditions at a time when the Trump Administration is ramping up immigration enforcement with the promise of deporting millions.

“People in immigration detention are being treated as less than human,” Belkis Wille, associate crisis and conflict director at HRW, said in a statement.

In one alleged instance, shackled detainees being prepared for a transfer had to kneel and eat food from styrofoam plates with their hands behind their backs.

“We had to put the plates on chairs and then bend down and eat with our mouths, like dogs,” one man was quoted as saying.