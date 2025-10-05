Advertisement
How Trump used fury over Israel’s Qatar attack to push Netanyahu on Gaza

Mark Mazzetti, Adam Rasgon, Katie Rogers and Luke Broadwater
New York Times·
13 mins to read

US President Donald Trump looks over at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel during a dinner at the White House on July 7. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is at right rear. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

The Israeli jets over the Red Sea launched a volley of missiles that arced high into the atmosphere and came down on a residential neighbourhood in Doha, Qatar, where Hamas representatives were discussing the possibility of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The September 9 strike

