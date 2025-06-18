Home / World

How Trump shifted on Iran under pressure from Israel

By Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman, Mark Mazzetti and Ronen Bergman
New York Times·
18 mins to read

President Trump spent the first months of his term holding back Israel’s push for an assault on Iran’s nuclear programme. With the war underway, his posture has gyrated as he weighs sending in the US military.

By the end of last month, American spy agencies monitoring Israel’s military activities and discussions among the country’s political leadership had come to a striking conclusion: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning for an imminent attack on Iran’s nuclear programme, with or without the

