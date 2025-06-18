Iran preparing missiles for possible retaliatory strikes on US bases

Commanders put US troops on high alert at military bases throughout the region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The United States has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East.

Two Iranian officials have acknowledged that the country would attack US bases in the Middle East, starting with those in Iraq, if the United States joined Israel’s war.

Iran would also target any American bases that are in Arab countries and take part in an attack, the two officials said.

“Our enemies should know that they cannot reach a solution with military attacks on us and will not be able to force their will on the Iranian people,” Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said in a statement on Monday. Araghchi told his European counterparts in phone conversations that if the war spread, the blame would be on Israel and its main supporters, according to a summary of the calls provided by Iran’s foreign ministry.

Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over Tel Aviv. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

US officials said Iran would not need much preparation to attack American bases in the region. The Iranian military has missile bases within easy striking range of Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE.

The prospect of US forces joining the war has increased in recent days as Israel has continued its campaign, and Iran has launched waves of missiles at Israel in response.

It is not clear how much damage a strike on Fordo would do to Iran’s nuclear capabilities or how long it would delay the development of a weapon. Iran’s current stockpile of enriched uranium is also hidden in tunnels at different locations in the country.

Several American officials said that Israel would need US help to more significantly damage Iran’s nuclear programme.

American assistance could include providing air cover for Israeli commandos who go into Iran on the ground. But, officials said, the more probable outcome is a strike by US B-2 stealth bombers armed with the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a weapon that theoretically has the ability to bore into the mountain that shelters the underground Fordo facility.

Any strike on Fordo by the United States or with US assistance would prompt Iran and its allies to retaliate.

Iran and its allies have been able to harm Americans in the past. The Houthis curbed their attacks after the Trump administration stepped up strikes on them. But in recent years they have repeatedly tried to strike American warships and have hit commercial shipping. In January 2024, an Iranian-backed militia carried out a drone attack on a US base in Jordan near the Syrian border that killed three American soldiers.

American intelligence agencies have long concluded that Iran was close to being able to make a nuclear weapon but had not decided whether to do so. If Iran decided to make a weapon, it would be less than a year away from being able to field one. A crude, more basic nuclear bomb could possibly be constructed more quickly.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. On Tuesday, he called for Iran’s unconditional surrender.

But the Israeli attacks may have changed Iran’s calculus. US officials sceptical of Israel’s campaign said Tuesday that it has probably convinced Tehran that the only way to prevent future attacks would be to develop a full nuclear deterrent.

Smoke billows in the distance from an oil refinery following an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran. Photo / Atta Kenare, AFP

Some of those officials said that if Iran is likely to pursue a nuclear weapon no matter what, pressure could increase on the Trump administration to strike.

But critics of aggressive, militaristic foreign policy said it was not too late for the United States to turn back.

“It is never too late not to start a war,” said Rosemary Kelanic, the director of the Middle East program at Defence Priorities, a think tank that advocates a restrained foreign policy.

Kelanic acknowledged that Israel’s strike had given Iran an incentive to potentially develop a nuclear weapon. But she added that the incentive would “multiply dramatically if the United States joins the war”.

“Once you get involved, man, it’s really hard to step back,” she said. “You are just going to go all in.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Julian E. Barnes, Farnaz Fassihi, Eric Schmitt and Helene Cooper

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES