The investigation into Ana Walshe's disappearance took a grim turn on Monday when it was revealed Brian Walshe had searched 'how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body'. Photo / Facebook

A US fraudster and husband of a missing woman has had his disturbing Google search exposed by police.

Ana Walshe vanished at the start of 2023, with husband Brian Walshe telling authorities the mother of three vanished after she took a car to Boston’s Logan Airport on January 1.

However, ride-share services show no pickups at the family home, and Ana’s cellphone continued pinging from home two days after she allegedly left home.

Brian was charged with misleading a police investigation after he was seen on surveillance video buying heavy-duty cleaning supplies despite telling cops he had been home around the time his wife, Ana, 39, was last seen alive.

But the case took a disturbing turn when it was revealed he Googled “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” just two days before she went missing.

Ana was described by police as about 115 pounds (52kg).

Brian Walshe appears in court on January 9 on charges related to his wife's disappearance. Photo / AP

Ana was not reported missing until January 4 when her employer phoned the police after she failed to show up to work.

It was initially treated as a missing person’s case, but soon transitioned into a homicide investigation after Brian’s internet search history was exposed - including how to dismember a human body.

Prosecutors said Brian, from Massachusetts, gave cops misleading statements about his and his wife’s actions around the time of her disappearance, buying himself ample time to clean up a possible crime scene.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” said prosecutor Lynn Beland today.

He told police he left his phone at home and drove to a food store 60km from his home on January 1, and took his son out for ice cream the following day.

However, CCTV did not show him at either of the stores he visited.

Instead of being seen going for ice cream on January 2, he was seen visiting a Home Depot where he purchased $450 worth of mops, buckets, tarps, tape and other cleaning supplies.

During the trip he wore a mask and gloves.

After police obtained a search warrant, they discovered the basement covered in blood and a blooded and damaged knife.

Brian has not yet been charged with the disappearance of his wife Ana, and pleaded not guilty to misleading police.

He was already under house arrest for charges of wire fraud from a 2018 scam. He pleaded guilty to the scheme in 2021.

The case continues.



