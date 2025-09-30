Advertisement
Home / World

From fry to fly: How the used oil from your chips order may be fuelling your next flight

Nicolás Rivero
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

French fries. Photo / Scott Suchman; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky, The Washington Post

Le Diplomate had an emergency. After a week of frying frites, the kitchen at Washington’s famous standby for French cuisine was full to bursting with used grease.

Two waist-high storage tanks in the back of the restaurant sloshed to the brim with dark, viscous oil.

During the weekend rush,

