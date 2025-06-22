Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How the ‘tornado of the year’ formed in Nebraska and what made it different

By Matthew Cappucci
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

The EF2 tornado, with winds over 289km/h, caused no structural damage, only affecting trees and power poles. Photo / Getty Images

The EF2 tornado, with winds over 289km/h, caused no structural damage, only affecting trees and power poles. Photo / Getty Images

Soon after a stunning tornado touched down south of North Platte, Nebraska, storm chasers hailed it as “the tornado of the year” – a photogenic funnel that dazzled onlookers for 45 minutes but caused no structural damage.

Dozens of storm chasers surrounded the twister, capturing up-close footage of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World