Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

How the San Francisco mayor avoided Trump’s enforcement surge

Heather Knight and Kellen Browning
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Mayor Daniel Lurie of San Francisco is flanked by city officials as he speaks during a press conference at City Hall in San Francisco on Friday, following President Donald Trump's announcement that he called off the deployment of federal immigration agents to the city. Photo / Gabriela Bhaskar, The New York Times

Mayor Daniel Lurie of San Francisco is flanked by city officials as he speaks during a press conference at City Hall in San Francisco on Friday, following President Donald Trump's announcement that he called off the deployment of federal immigration agents to the city. Photo / Gabriela Bhaskar, The New York Times

Mayor Daniel Lurie of San Francisco did what he does best after the Trump Administration prepared to send border agents to the Bay Area for a major crackdown on immigration this week.

He stayed calm. He worked the phones.

He “power mapped”.

In doing so, Lurie and his team visualised

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save