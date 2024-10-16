Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How pervasive are microplastics? Dolphins are exhaling them

By Hiroko Tabuchi
New York Times·
4 mins to read
Dolphins have become a common subject in pollution research because they’re found around the world, including in heavily-populated coastal areas. Photo / Gabriella Angotti-Jones, The New York Times

Dolphins have become a common subject in pollution research because they’re found around the world, including in heavily-populated coastal areas. Photo / Gabriella Angotti-Jones, The New York Times

Researchers studying bottlenose dolphins found polyester and other plastics in every animal they tested.

Scientists have found plastic pollution almost everywhere they have looked. In clouds. On Mt Everest. In Arctic snow.

Now, for the first time, tiny plastic particles have been detected in the breath of dolphins.

The findings,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World