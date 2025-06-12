Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Artist Lydia Wood is on a mission to draw all 2800 of London’s pubs

By Amelia Nierenberg
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Lydia Wood is on a mission to draw every pub in London and, in the process, she is creating an archive of an important part of the city’s nightlife. Photo / Ayesha Kazim, the New York Times

Lydia Wood is on a mission to draw every pub in London and, in the process, she is creating an archive of an important part of the city’s nightlife. Photo / Ayesha Kazim, the New York Times

At 10.30am on a recent Wednesday in southeast London, artist Lydia Wood stood next to a dumpster and set up her easel.

She rubbed sunscreen on her neck and sized up her subject: The Lord Clyde, a pub in Southwark, just south of the river Thames, that was built in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World