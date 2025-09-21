Advertisement
How Kenyan villagers saved their sacred caves from a mining company

Sarah Hurtes and Mohamed Ahmed
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Lugadi Runya Shipa inside one of the caves in the Chasimba area of Kilifi County, Kenya. For generations, men like him have guided worshipers through the caverns. Photo / Brian Otieno, The New York Times

Beneath the black rocks of eastern Kenya, the land splits open into a secret underworld — a labyrinth of ancient caves formed over millions of years.

In their cool chambers, where violet flowers bloom in the dark and the bones of ancestors were found, the Chonyi people whisper prayers,

