Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How heavy is Frank the meerkat? London Zoo weighs its 14,000 animals

New York Times
By Claire Moses
2 mins to read
Frank the meerkat taking his turn on the scale. Photo / AP

Frank the meerkat taking his turn on the scale. Photo / AP

It can’t be easy to weigh a meerkat, but boy, does it look like fun.

The London Zoo, which has more than 14,000 animals, conducted its annual weigh-in this week, an event that helps keep

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World