Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

How fentanyl reaches the US - cartel lookouts and secret compartments

By Paulina Villegas and Maria Abi-Habib
New York Times·
11 mins to read

A view of a section of southern border wall, left, on an evening in Nogales, Arizona. Faced with increasing pressure from both from both the Mexican and US governments, the Sinaloa Cartel continues to adapt - shifting to smaller loads of drugs, devising creative methods, and adjusting in real time to changing threats. Photo / Adriana Zehbrauskas, The New York Times

A view of a section of southern border wall, left, on an evening in Nogales, Arizona. Faced with increasing pressure from both from both the Mexican and US governments, the Sinaloa Cartel continues to adapt - shifting to smaller loads of drugs, devising creative methods, and adjusting in real time to changing threats. Photo / Adriana Zehbrauskas, The New York Times

The fentanyl packer moved with precision, his headlamp casting a sharp glow on the swift work of his gloved hands.

Hoodless carcasses of old vehicles sat gutted under a pitch-black sky. Car jacks, coils, and greasy rags littered the ground.

The man sprayed six aluminium-wrapped packets with a liquid that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save