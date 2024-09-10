Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How false claims about dead cats became Donald Trump campaign fodder

By Stuart A. Thompson
New York Times·
6 mins to read
The Trump campaign has been sharing unsubstantiated rumours about animal cruelty. Photo / Jim Vondruska, The New York Times

The Trump campaign has been sharing unsubstantiated rumours about animal cruelty. Photo / Jim Vondruska, The New York Times

Falsehoods claiming migrants in Ohio are killing cats and decapitating ducks went viral this week. The Trump campaign embraced them.

A falsehood that migrants have killed wild animals and household pets for food ricocheted around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World