Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How Blair’s secret Gaza peace plan could break Middle East deadlock

By Paul Nuki
Daily Telegraph UK·
7 mins to read

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has long focused on the Middle East. Photo / Getty Images

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has long focused on the Middle East. Photo / Getty Images

Analysis by Paul Nuki

There is little consensus in the Middle East but there is virtually unanimous agreement on one thing: post-war Gaza could become the new Dubai.

The vision of the war-torn enclave becoming the “Riviera of the Middle East” is not just a Trumpian pipe dream.

Israel has long said that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save