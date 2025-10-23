Advertisement
‘How am I gonna eat?’ Frustrated federal employees line up for food as US shutdown wears on

Paul Nolp
AFP·
4 mins to read

A view of the US Capitol building following rain showers on the eighth day of the federal government shutdown on October 8, in Washington, DC. Photo / Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Standing in the middle of a parking lot in suburban Washington, surrounded by hundreds of federal employees waiting for food handouts amid the United States Government shutdown, Diane Miller summed it up simply.

“How am I gonna eat?” the 74-year-old public servant asked bitterly.

When her turn came, she showed

