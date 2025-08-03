Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

How a dog’s hurricane rescue in rising waters changed Florida law

By Johnny Diaz
New York Times·
7 mins to read

An undated image provided by the city of Parkland of wristbands that city officials presented to the couple who adopted Trooper, a bull terrier abandoned along Interstate 75 near Tampa as people fled intensifying weather and flooding from approaching Hurricane Milton. Nearly a year later the dog, named Trooper for the state trooper who rescued him, has been thriving in his new home. Photo / City of Parkland via The New York Times

An undated image provided by the city of Parkland of wristbands that city officials presented to the couple who adopted Trooper, a bull terrier abandoned along Interstate 75 near Tampa as people fled intensifying weather and flooding from approaching Hurricane Milton. Nearly a year later the dog, named Trooper for the state trooper who rescued him, has been thriving in his new home. Photo / City of Parkland via The New York Times

Hurricane Milton was barrelling towards Florida last October when the emergency call came in about a dog that was stuck in rising waters.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers like Orlando Morales were looking out for crashes as residents scrambled to evacuate from the hurricane, a rapidly intensifying Category 5 storm.

When

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save