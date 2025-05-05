A missile launched from Yemen struck near Israel's main international airport on May 4, Israeli authorities said, an attack that briefly halted air traffic and triggered threats of retaliation. Photo / AFP

Yemen’s Houthis said the United States and Israel struck the port of Hodeida on Monday, hours after a reported US air raid on Sanaa and a day after the Iran-backed rebels targeted Israel’s main airport.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said that “US-Israeli aggression targets with six strikes the port of Hodeida” on Yemen’s western coast, also reporting “US-Israeli aggression on the Bajil district” in the same province.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to AFP that Israeli warplanes struck Yemen.

Earlier the Houthis’ Saba news agency said US strikes hit the capital Sanaa and the airport road, wounding 16 people according to the rebels’ health ministry.

Al-Masirah reported another three strikes in Sanaa and seven in the northern governorate of Al-Jawf.