Houses that escaped the January fires have been damaged in ways that are invisible

By Blacki Migliozzi, Rukmini Callimachi and K.K. Rebecca Lai
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Dawn Bolstad-Johnson, a certified industrial hygienist, opens a utility panel in the attic of a house while testing for hidden toxins, in Los Angeles. Photo / Tag Christof, the New York Times

At first, the families whose homes were left standing after the Los Angeles fires in January thought they were the fortunate ones.

While their neighbours sifted through the ash and twisted debris left behind by devastating wildfires, they stepped through unbroken doors into living rooms where the throw pillows on

