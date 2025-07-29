Ghislaine Maxwell is negotiating about testifying to Congress on the Jeffrey Epstein case. Photo / Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein’s imprisoned associate Ghislaine Maxwell would be willing to testify to Congress if lawmakers offer her immunity and provide her with the questions in advance, her lawyer said in a letter obtained today by the Washington Post.

“Our initial reaction was that Ms Maxwell would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights and decline to testify at this time,” her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, wrote in the letter to Representative James Comer (Republican-Kentucky), who chairs the House Oversight Committee.

“However, after further reflection we would like to find a way to co-operate with Congress if a fair and safe path forward can be established.”

In addition to immunity and questions beforehand, Maxwell said through Markus that she also wants to delay testifying until after the Supreme Court rules on her appeal of her sex-trafficking conviction.

Markus also said that if Maxwell receives clemency from the United States President, she would be willing to testify open and honestly in front of Congress.