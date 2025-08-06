Advertisement
Hotel owners try to silence 150-year-old clock keeping guests awake

By Aaron Newbury
The clock chimes every 15 minutes, annoying guests as the nearby Wynnstay Hotel. Photo / Getty Images

The owners of a Welsh hotel want to silence a town clock in operation for 152 years to stop it from keeping guests awake.

They want the clock’s bells to be switched off between 11.30pm and 7am because of negative reviews from visitors.

The clock tower in the market town

