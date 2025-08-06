One TripAdvisor review said: “Nothing wrong with the hotel. Stayed in the Lloyd George room £175 [NZ$390] per night. Had an evening meal which we enjoyed.
“The problem is the clock which has now been fixed, chimes every 15 minutes and then chimes on the hour! Kept us awake all night!”
The hotelier’s letter has met with a backlash from Powys residents. Ann Jones wrote on Facebook: “The clock has been there longer than you, leave it alone”.
Other comments were aimed at the hotel owners, with Ellen Wyn Rogers posting on social media: “Imagine that. Taking over ownership of a hotel less than 20m away from a clock tower and then moan when it does what clocks do?!”
In response to the negative tourist reviews, Janet Humphryes wrote online: “Buy ear plugs if you don’t like it, cos it is not going to stop chiming.”
In their letter, the hotel owners wrote: “We are facing difficulties to our business due to the chiming of the clock throughout the night. We receive frequent complaints from guests, particularly those attempting to sleep in the front bedrooms.
“For some customers it has spoilt their visit to Machynlleth and has led to negative reviews online.
“We ask that the council discuss the possibility of switching the chiming of the clock off during the night, eg from 11.30pm until 7am. This would resolve the noise issue.
“We are aware of other businesses who would appreciate this change and also private residents who live near the clock. I am happy to co-ordinate a response from all if the council feels this is needed.”
The clock in the “ancient capital of Wales” market town was repaired after a campaign to have it working for its 150th anniversary, at a cost of £55,000.
Morgan said he was “born and raised” in Machynlleth and complaints were from tourists, along with “workers like railway engineers who need to sleep properly”.
In north Devon last year, a church clock was silenced after 150 years when a single resident complained of noise.