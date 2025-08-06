The clock chimes every 15 minutes, annoying guests as the nearby Wynnstay Hotel. Photo / Getty Images

The owners of a Welsh hotel want to silence a town clock in operation for 152 years to stop it from keeping guests awake.

They want the clock’s bells to be switched off between 11.30pm and 7am because of negative reviews from visitors.

The clock tower in the market town of Machynlleth, Powys, sits just yards away from the Wynnstay Hotel.

The clock was repaired in 2023 after sitting silent for three years – and was programmed to chime every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day.

Huw Morgan and Gail Jenkins, who own the hotel, wrote to the council saying they had received “negative reviews” because of the clock, and asked for the bells to be silenced at night.