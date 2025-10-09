Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Hostage and prisoner exchange agreed to, but it’s still not clear whether the war will end

David E. Sanger, Ephrat Livni and Adam Rasgon
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A girl carries a bowl of bread on her head back to her family in Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip, yesterday. US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to release the remaining Israeli hostages and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line, a long-awaited breakthrough that could point towards an end to the two-year war in Gaza. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

A girl carries a bowl of bread on her head back to her family in Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip, yesterday. US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to release the remaining Israeli hostages and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line, a long-awaited breakthrough that could point towards an end to the two-year war in Gaza. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

After months of deadlock, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a long-awaited breakthrough that could point towards an end to the two-year war in the Gaza Strip.

United States President Donald Trump, who helped broker the deal, announced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save