'Cole Deimos' posted this photo on his Facebook page. Photo / Cole Deimos / Facebook

A sinister clown who has been seen roaming the streets of a Scottish village at night has dared police to track him down.

The man, dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from It, the Stephen King horror novel, has been seen stalking Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire and leaving red balloons tied to street furniture.

He has apparently set up a Facebook page under the name Cole Deimos. In Greek mythology, Deimos is a deity who represents the personification of fear.

In a video message entitled “message to the media”, the clown’s voice is digitally altered as he speaks over a spooky soundtrack.

'Cole Deimos' posted this photo on his Facebook page. Photo / Cole Deimos/Facebook

It opens with the clown sitting on a park bench in the village, while in the final image, he is seen standing next to signs welcoming people to Skelmorlie, which has a population of around 2000.

“Well, well, well, I’ve made the news again,” the clown says, in response to recent press coverage. “Should I smile for the cameras with my ‘hideous’ grin?”

The clown, who seemingly first appeared in the village in 2021, said: “The police have been informed. Do you think that I care? They’d have to catch me first anyway – and yes, that’s a dare.”

Police Scotland are understood to be aware of the videos, but have not said whether they are actively seeking to track the clown down.

Pictures and videos of the clown posing around darkened streets have also reportedly been uploaded and then deleted from social media.

Referring to journalists who have covered the story, who he named, he added: “This clown doesn’t want fame, glory or gold.”

“He just wants to play in this so-called sleepy town. So, come and join in and learn to fear the Skelmorlie clown.”

Stephen King's It, from the 2017 Hollywood film.

The video has received a largely positive response online from locals, many of whom said they hoped to see the clown in person in the run-up to Halloween.

Heather McLaughlin wrote: “Love it! Never stop! We’re at Meigle and have always hoped to see you out. We were out the other night in Skelmorlie hoping to bump into you.”

Andy Buchan wrote: “Out of all the clowns in this village, he’s the best.”

Pennywise the Dancing Clown is the main antagonist in It, a 1986 novel which was later made into a two-part mini-series and was made into a Hollywood film in 2017.