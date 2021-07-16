Horror hiding under boy's 'tattoos' as mum, grandma charged over his death

Maddox Williams, 3, tragically died last month. Photo / GoFundMe

Warning: Distressing

The grandmother of a boy who police allege was fatally beaten to death by his mother has now been charged in connection with his death.

Maddox Williams, from the US state of Maine, died on June 20 from blunt force trauma caused by multiple injuries, with an autopsy finding temporary tattoos had been used to cover bruises on his head.

Jessica Trefethen was charged with murder last month over her son Maddox's death. Now Trefethen's mother, Sherry Johnson, is also facing a criminal charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of her daughter.

Jessica Trefethen was charged with murder last month over her son Maddox's death. Now Trefethen's mother, Sherry Johnson, is also facing a criminal charge. Photo / Waldo County Jail

Police allege Johnson lied to them about her daughter's whereabouts following Maddox's death, after the 59-year-old told them she had dropped Trefethen at a boat party.

Johnson later changed her story to say her daughter was at her house only for authorities to later find Trefethen inside Johnson's home, People reports.

Mum claimed 'kids play wild and crazy'

Trefethen brought Maddox to hospital emergency last month, claiming he had been kicked by his older sister and tripped over a dog leash, local TV station WCSH reported.

Maddox had already stopped breathing by the time he received medical attention, with an autopsy revealing a horrifying list of injuries.

The little boy had a ruptured bowel, bleeding on his brain, a fractured spine and bruises on his arms, legs and three on his head which were hidden beneath temporary tattoos.

Trefethen was questioned by police over her son's death, claiming Maddox had fallen off a trampoline but had "no idea" where his injuries came from.

"He bruised very easily and her kids play wild and crazy," a police affidavit reported Trefethen as saying.

Maddox died of multiple blunt force trauma. Photo / GoFundMe

But chief medical examiner Lisa Funte told police Maddox's injuries were "too severe to be caused by kids playing, falling from a trampoline, or being knocked down by a puppy".

Dr Funte concluded Maddox's death was non-accidental and caused by multiple blunt force trauma, Bangor Daily News reported.

Trefethen was charged with Maddox's death on June 23 and is yet to enter a plea to the murder charge. She is due to face court in October.