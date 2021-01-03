Horror crash: Businessman and family die when plane hits house

A small plane flying from the American state of Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.

The victims were David Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area in the afternoon local time, roughly a kilometre from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The family was returning home to Michigan from Georgia, according to the association.

Five people inside the two-storey house were able to avoid injury, but fire severely damaged the home in Lyon Township, which is 65km northwest of Detroit, according to authorities.

The crash caused extensive damage to the house. Photo / AP

David Compo's term at the helm of the builder's association ended on December 31. His mother, Janet Compo, served as its president in 1995.

Michael Stoskopf, HBA's CEO, remembered Compo for his contributions to the organisation.

"His involvement, professionalism and experience over the years have been great assets to our organisation and he has been a true friend to me as we faced challenge after challenge during this past year," Stoskopf said.

- AP