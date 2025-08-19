Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Horror as ‘killer dogs’ cause havoc in booming inner Sydney suburbs

By Alexis Carey
news.com.au·
16 mins to read

A string of gruesome dog attacks has rocked the rapidly gentrifying suburbs of Redfern and Waterloo in recent months, with these two off-leash dogs believed to be responsible for an Easter Monday rampage.

A string of gruesome dog attacks has rocked the rapidly gentrifying suburbs of Redfern and Waterloo in recent months, with these two off-leash dogs believed to be responsible for an Easter Monday rampage.

Warning: Distressing content

“Killer dogs” are on the loose in a booming inner Sydney area, with horrified residents claiming it’s only a matter of time before a child is mauled to death on a public street as authorities repeatedly fail to act.

A string of gruesome dog attacks has rocked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save