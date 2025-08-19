Horror attack caught on camera

One recent dog attack was captured on a home security camera in mid-May and provided to news.com.au by Redfern resident Milan.

In the clip, three large dogs can be seen roaming freely off leash on a residential street near Redfern Park before a person walking a dog on a lead with a young child riding a bike in tow enters the frame.

As they cross the road, one of the dogs suddenly attacks, with the horrified owner desperately lifting their pet into the air by the lead in an attempt to save it.

During the chaos, the other two off-lead dogs run around near the frightened child in the middle of the road before bystanders rush to help.

Chillingly, it’s just one in a long list of similar recent incidents.

Fatal attack

On the afternoon of June 7, a small dog was attacked on Regent St, one of the main streets of Redfern, in front of its terrified owner.

In a CCTV image seen by news.com.au, the attacking dog – which was described as a brown “American staffy” with a white patch – can be seen menacing the pair.

Tragically, the smaller dog later died from its injuries – and according to a social media post by the owner, the same dog had attacked another pet just moments before.

A series of posters began popping up across the suburb, warning residents the ‘killer dogs’ remained at large.

‘Killer dogs’ on the loose

Just weeks before the fatal attack in June, panic spread throughout the area after two large and aggressive brown off-leash dogs went on an attacking spree on Easter Monday, severely injuring several dogs.

One former Redfern resident whose dog was a victim of the April 21 rampage, feared her pet may not survive the attack and said they had both been left traumatised.

Describing the Easter Monday scene, she said there was “blood everywhere”.

The owner said she had notified the police as well as the council, but was told the dogs couldn’t be located, despite locals saying they were well known in the area and were seen on a “daily basis”.

Soon after, a series of posters began popping up across the suburb, warning residents the “killer dogs” remained at large and including a photo of the animals.

“The humans involved are allowing this to happen, with the majority of these ‘fun killings’ happening in Redfern Park,” the posters read, before urging the public to immediately report any sightings to the police.

A number of locals with small children told news.com.au they now avoided parks in the area as well as certain streets as they were so concerned about the risk posed to their kids.

‘That dog is going to kill someone’

In a separate incident, long-term Redfern local Bianca Santo was walking in Redfern Park with her assistance dog Ahnala on a lead in early December when a pit bull “all of a sudden” came from across the street and “just went for her”.

“The dog was huge, massive … it was so fast. I couldn’t grab her so I just tried to lay on top of her. The pit bull had her near the throat ripping and tearing, it was just horrendous.

“I punched the dog in the face, pulled its tail and had my face close to its face as it was tearing Ahnala’s chest open. I was screaming for help for 20 minutes, but nobody came. I was so scared of my dog dying, and it could have turned at any second and got me too,” she said.

Despite being a staffy cross and weighing 20kg, Ahnala sustained horrific and life-changing injuries in the attack, spending 12 weeks at the vet at a cost of $A15,000 ($16,401.45), undergoing nine surgeries and facing a gruelling and ongoing recovery at home.

“There was blood everywhere. She was bleeding all over the place,” Ms Santo said.

While Santo wasn’t bitten by the pit bull, she was also hurt in the attack after being “slammed into concrete”, and she said a park maintenance worker who eventually came to her aid was also bitten.

She said the dog that attacked Ahnala was not one of those involved in the Easter Monday bloodbath, and that it was clear the area had a serious problem with multiple dangerous dogs on the loose.

“I’m so terrified to go to any park or street in Redfern now. The trauma – I’ve never felt shock like it before,” she said.

“Ahnala is now a very, very different dog, there’s no way she can be an assistance dog now – I’m her carer. Her whole life has changed, it’s been a really hard journey.”

Santo said the council investigated the incident and put a dangerous dog order on the pit bull, requiring the animal to be muzzled and on a leash in public, under the care of an adult aged over 18 at all times and caged in the owner’s yard – however, she said the orders were breached three times, and the owners simply fined.

“I’ve got pictures of the dogs roaming around with nobody with them … but the council says it has done all it can,” Santo said.

“Everyone in Redfern is scared. I don’t know if this dog is not trained or if it has been trained to attack … but that dog is going to kill someone one day, maybe a kid, and nobody will do anything about it.

“They don’t put dogs down anymore apparently, but it is really dangerous. I begged the council worker to do something, but they closed the case.

“The council needs to take these dogs away. Not only has this cost me a fortune, but we are now living in fear. Something has to be done. I have the owner’s name and details but they’re not paying the fines, so what punishment do they get? None.”

Santo said she believed when a dangerous dog order is breached, the dog should be removed from the owners and they should be prevented from owning dogs in future – and that the council should be responsible for covering victims’ vet and medical bills in the event of an attack if the owners were not going to be forced to pay.

Dog owner’s sick act

Redfern resident Terry – who asked that his surname be withheld – considers himself one of the lucky ones. Late last year, his beloved pooch Marco, who weighs just 5kg, was attacked by two bull breed dogs in Redfern Park.

Marco received sickening injuries and was given a 50/50 chance of survival, but thankfully pulled through because of the heroic actions of a pet sitter who was watching him at the time and dived on top of him as the dogs attacked, saving the pup’s life but sustaining awful injuries of his own in the process. Marco’s vet bills came in at close to $A30,000 ($32,828) after a two-week stay, while the pet sitter spent three days in hospital, underwent surgery and was unable to work for a considerable period.

Terry told news.com.au that callously, the owner of the attacking dogs had “actively let go” of one dog’s leash as the brutal attack unfolded.

“There was a guy with three staffies, and two of them attacked Marco. [The pet sitter] dived on Marco to save him so he’s a bit of a hero. The guy had the third dog on the leash, but the pet sitter looked up and saw the guy actively let go of the third dog,” he said.

“Marco’s wounds were horrific – he had a fractured spine, pierced lung and puncture wounds all over his body. It was touch and go.

“How long until it’s someone’s kid? This has happened more than once. The cops have had the chance to do something, the council don’t have the power – that’s what they tell me, anyway – but the cops didn’t care. I had to force them to take my statement … and was told to stop emailing them as it was no longer a police matter. They didn’t do anything.”

He said it was awful that “harmless pups are being ripped to shreds in front of their owners”.

“We’re lucky Marco pulled through, but there’s no recourse for victims in these situations, it’s absolute garbage. (The pet sitter) spent three days in hospital and needed surgery, and because he works with his hands, he couldn’t work for a while.

He also has ongoing trauma because having three dogs tearing you apart is a horrific thing,” he said.

Marco's vet bills came in at close to $A30,000 ($32,828) after a two-week stay.

Terry said he had “no faith” in the authorities and that he believed they were failing in their duty of care to residents.

“These dog attacks are frequent and I’m angry. These off-leash monsters attacked Marco and the owner still has the dogs. It’s heartbreaking.”

‘Cartilage and bone’

Last August, former Redfern resident Chloe* was walking her dog in an empty park in nearby Waterloo when he was suddenly “bulldozed” by a “really large American staffy”.

As her dog got to his feet, another five American staffies surrounded him and began to attack.

“In that moment, I felt like my dog was going to die in front of me if I didn’t do anything,” she said.

The park was deserted, with no owners in sight, so Chloe stepped in the middle of the circle and tried to shield her dog.

“Then I saw these two young guys running up … they started pulling the dogs back and releasing them,” she said.

“I was yelling at them to get their dogs because things were getting bad, but instead of trying to collect them and hold onto them, they started kicking their own dogs in the stomach.

“I tried to pull my dog and walk backwards slowly … and then I felt something on my leg … then one dog puts her jaw around my foot and bites down hard and pulls me to the ground.

“I knew I couldn’t fight the dog so I needed to scream as loudly as possible.”

NSW Police told news.com.au they had no information regarding the attack against Chloe and her dog, despite photos taken from the scene in the aftermath showing a number of officers in attendance. Photo / Supplied

Spooked by Chloe’s screams, the dogs ran off – but the horror had just begun.

“I looked down and my ankle was open – you could see cartilage and bone and everything, it was about 14cm long. I was lying on the ground, the dogs were still there not on leashes, and one guy was just yelling ‘sh*t, sh*t, sh*t’. The other guy disappeared,” she said.

“I had my foot in the air, my dog next to me and I was screaming for help for someone to call an ambulance. I was frantic, I had no idea where the dogs were.”

Chloe managed to call triple-0 herself, but waited 20 minutes for police to arrive, and an hour and a half for an ambulance with no rangers in sight.

Eventually she was taken to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, with doctors shaving some of her bone because of the risk of infection, and giving her 42 external stitches. Luckily, her dog received only minor injuries.

“It was a big ordeal … It was very surreal to be attacked by six American staffies all at once. They were huge dogs,” she said.

“I was on the ground completely on my back and the dog just opened my ankle very quickly, in less than a second. I knew I couldn’t fight this dog and be OK at the end of it.

“I thought I was going to lose my foot.”

Chloe’s recovery was gruelling, and she is still affected a year later.

“I had nerve damage, I was recovering from a fractured bone as well as lacerations, I couldn’t walk on my foot properly for about eight weeks and then used one crutch for about two months after that.

“I had to go to physio and even now that I’m healed it’s still not the same. I was in hospital for three nights and four days, then was on so many painkillers because the pain was intense. I have scarring still. It affected me really badly,” she said.

Chloe had been studying at university fulltime, but had to discontinue her studies for an entire semester following the attack. She also had to change roles within her company as she could no longer stand on her feet as required for her former hospitality role.

“While I was recovering, I couldn’t work – I was a causal working in hospitality, so I was just living off my savings, which is really hard to do as a uni student. It was a lot of financial strain,” she said.

Chloe moved out of Redfern soon after the attack, and even now is too scared to walk with her dog when she visits her mum in the suburb without having a “mini panic attack”.

She said the dogs continue to walk freely around the area despite there being a menacing dog order in place which is supposed to constrain them.

“It’s not actually enforced, nobody checks this guy even though we know all the other dogs and people that have been attacked. It’s unbelievable, it makes no sense – how can nothing happen to stop this?” she said.

“These are dangerous, powerful dogs, they’re like weapons, and anyone can have them unchecked.

“I’m just thankful it was just me and my ankle – I have a five-year-old brother, imagine what could have happened if I had taken him for a walk that day? It’s an unfathomable scenario.”

‘The bigger the dog, the bigger the damage’

Redfern local and professional dog trainer Mark Ehrman from Canine Counselling told news.com.au it was “very concerning” if the same dogs were repeatedly attacking other dogs and humans unprovoked.

“If dogs are off the lead, the owner must have control over their dogs even in a designated off leash area … so the fact this guy is walking around the streets with dogs he doesn’t have good control over is very concerning, because these are big, powerful dogs, and the bigger the dog, the bigger the damage,” he said.

“These dogs are descendants of pit bulls, bull terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers – hundreds of years ago, they were bred for bull baiting and bull fighting, they were bred to fight other animals for sport, so it’s in their DNA.

“The fact they’re walking around off lead tells me they’re not fighting every single thing they see, but it probably doesn’t take much to set them off and trigger them. It could come from a place of fear or feeling threatened, and if they see something they perceive as a threat, they deal with it by force.

“These dogs are bred to fight so if they’re threatened or challenged, genetics kick in … That’s the reason for breed-specific legislation, because there are genetic tendencies and genetic drivers of behaviour, and breed plays a role.

“Size and breed are big negatives in this case and the fact there’s been repeated incidents is another pretty big negative, so I’m not confident these dogs can be fixed with training.”

Council responds

A City of Sydney spokesperson told news.com.au the council had received 16 reports of alleged dog attacks in the Redfern/Erskineville area so far this year, including the April 21 attacks.

“All reports were investigated by rangers, including speaking to all available witnesses and victims, and patrols of the area were increased. The identity of the dogs and owner(s) involved in the 21 April incidents is yet to be determined,” the spokesperson said.

“All incidents in our area involving dogs should be reported to the City of Sydney as soon as possible so they can be investigated – this includes incidents of dogs off lead or attacks.

“We define a dog attack as the act of a dog rushing at, attacking, biting, harassing or chasing any person or animal (not vermin), whether or not any injury is caused.

“We investigate all dog attacks and have a range of actions we can then take depending on the nature of the specific incident and available evidence. This may include issuing warnings, penalty notices and orders (declaring the dogs either menacing or dangerous).”

The spokesperson confirmed that investigations are carried out in line with the NSW Companion Animals Act, and that the City of Sydney also has a Companion Animals Policy.

Meanwhile, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed that police were called to Redfern Oval on April 21 following “reports of an animal complaint”.

“Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command were told two dogs had attacked multiple other dogs,” the statement reads.

“Police conducted patrols of the area; however, they were unable to locate any evidence of a dog attack at the time.

“As inquiries continue, police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage to contact South Sydney Police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.”

NSW Police told news.com.au they had no information regarding the attack against Chloe and her dog, despite photos taken from the scene in the aftermath showing a number of officers in attendance.

NSW Police also declined to respond when directly asked under what circumstances officers would become involved in the case of a dog attack in public, and whether police were authorised to seize and/or destroy an animal involved in a serious attack.

According to damning recent figures from the Office of Local Government, the City of Sydney local government area has emerged as a dog attack hotspot, recording 86 incidents from January to June 2024.

Meanwhile, Australia Post has named Waterloo as one of the worst areas in the state for dog attacks against posties since late 2024.

*Name has been changed*