An infant was taken by rescue helicopter to hospital with a medical condition after being stuck in floodwaters at Riverview near Port Macquarie on Friday.
Flooding also affected large parts of the state east of the Great Dividing Range from the Northern Rivers to the South Coast.
The worst-hit areas were near river systems on the Mid North Coast and Hunter regions including Taree, Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Wauchope.
Sections of the Pacific Highway and Macquarie Pass were shut down because roads were inundated.
Comboyne in the Manning River catchment recorded 700mm of rainfall, and other places received 500 to 600mm of rain across the week.
Authorities warned as rainfall eased along the NSW coastline across the weekend that the risk from flooding was far from over as water from heavier falls made its way downstream.
Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said there would still be widespread significant flooding before another weather system hit the state on Monday bringing strong winds and moderate rainfall.
“River peaks are flowing through lower parts of the catchment, and major flood warnings are in place for the Macleay River, the Hastings River, Wollombi Brook and Tuggerah Lake, with minor to moderate flood warnings for much of the entirety of NSW east coast,” she said.
Power lines down
Extreme weather and flooding have brought down power lines and caused several power outages along the Mid North Coast, particularly in areas of Taree, Port Macquarie and Kempsey.
MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin said the extent of water damage from floodwaters has been “horrendous”.
Seaham Rd at Raymond Tce, Melbourne St at East Maitland between Day St and Cumberland St, and Main Rd Gillieston Heights are also closed because of floods.
In Greater Sydney, Sackville Ferry and Lower Portland Ferry are closed because of the flooding.
Audley Weir in Royal National Park as well as Menangle Rd at the Nepean River Bridge in Menangle have also been closed.
Other closures include Riverside Drive between Delhi Rd and Lane Cove Rd, Wisemans Ferry Rd at Cattai and Pitt Town Rd at McGraths Hill.
Public transport links have been affected with a limited bus replacing trains between Newcastle Interchange and Fassifern on the Central Coast and Newcastle Line because of the flooding at Cockle Creek.
Trains are also not running on the Hunter Line and limited replacement buses running cannot access all stations.
In Campbelltown and Moss Vale, trains have resumed on the Southern Highlands Line after earlier flooding at Mittagong.
Flood alerts still in action
Alerts have been issued by the SES on flood condition.
NSW State Emergency Services (SES) chief superintendent Paul McQueen said crews would be working to wash out flood-affected properties and assess damage in areas where floodwaters are beginning to subside.
“We’re seeing conditions improve and we will have an increased number of volunteers out in force today to start the damage-assessment process, which is likely to take some time to complete,” he said.
“This is important work to allow us to assess any access and safety issues before de-escalating evacuation orders.
“I reiterate this is still a dangerous situation where significant impacts to infrastructure and properties are likely to have occurred.”
However, McQueen said it was still not possible to let people return to their homes until floodwaters subsided and homes and communities could be accessed safely.
Several minor to moderate flood alerts have been issued around areas surrounding the rivers of Deua, Georges, Bega, Hawkesbury, Colo, Hunter, Nepean, Upper Nepean and Shoalhaven.
Residents living in and around Bega, Wamban, Liverpool, Milperra, Windsor, Upper Colo and Putty Road, North Richmond, Wallacia, Camden, Nowra, Terara, low-lying properties on Cut Hill Rd, Menangle Bridge and low-lying properties on Cobbitty Rd have been urged to monitor conditions and check warnings issued by SES.
Most of the rivers are expected to remain below minor flood level.
A red alert still remains in Gillieston Heights and people have been advised to prepare for isolation with flooding in progress.
The SES has warned people to avoid areas around Pitnacree, Raworth, as well as properties on parts of Windeyer St, Crolls Mill Lane, Hooke St, Abelard St, Lord St and Brown St and Allison Court Retirement Village, Brown St, with moderate flooding predicted.