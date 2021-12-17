Horrific images show monkeys attacking and killing 250 dogs in India

Monkeys in an Indian town hunt dogs for revenge after a baby monkey was killed. Video / Twitter

WARNING: Shocking images

Monkeys have reportedly killed as many as 250 dogs in one Indian district, by dragging them to the top of trees and buildings and then throwing them to their deaths.

Residents in the villages where the monkeys have gone on murderous rampages are living in fear, as some of them have also come under attack.

The monkeys are thought to be carrying out the killings as acts of "revenge", after a pack of dogs killed one of the monkeys' babies.

A dog being taken away from a monkey. Photo / News18

The incidents have been reported in the villages of Majalgaon and Lavul. In Majalgao alone, it is estimated about 250 dogs have so far been killed by monkeys.

Shocking images published in Indian media show instances of the monkeys attacking the dogs. One of them appears to show a monkey dragging a puppy to the edge of a building.

Monkeys are estimated to have killed 250 dogs in one of the villages. Photo / News18

According to News18 in India, locals have pleaded with authorities to stop the killer monkeys, but so far to no avail.

Villagers have taken it upon themselves to attempt to curb the killings. However, News18 reports some of the villagers have been injured while trying to save the dogs.

Shocking images show the monkeys taking the dogs away to drop them from the tops of buildings and trees. Photo / News18

The Daily Mail reports the monkeys have also gone after young children, with panic-stricken school children in the area now getting attacked by the apes.

One of the incidents reported so far involves an 8-year-old child being dragged away by monkeys, then saved by villagers who threw stones at the primates and managed to scare them off.