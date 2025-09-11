Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hong Kong LGBTQ rights setback takes emotional toll on the community

AFP
3 mins to read

Lawmakers vote in the Legislative Council Chamber for a decision on whether to grant limited rights to same-sex couples in Hong Kong. Lawmakers rejected a government bill that would have granted limited rights to same-sex couples whose unions are registered abroad, dealing a major blow to the city's LGBTQ community. Photo / Peter Parks, AFP

Lawmakers vote in the Legislative Council Chamber for a decision on whether to grant limited rights to same-sex couples in Hong Kong. Lawmakers rejected a government bill that would have granted limited rights to same-sex couples whose unions are registered abroad, dealing a major blow to the city's LGBTQ community. Photo / Peter Parks, AFP

At a tiny, cluttered flat in Hong Kong, four people sat around a large rainbow flag and quietly started to embroider.

Just hours before, the city’s legislature overwhelmingly vetoed a government bill that would have granted limited rights to same-sex couples – a stinging defeat for an LGBTQ community that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save