Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Hong Kong dispatch: Beloved dim sum house’s ‘aunties’ make their final rounds

David Pierson and Berry Wang
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A dim sum cart auntie serves diners at Metropol, one of Hong Kong's largest dim sum restaurants. Metropol, a massive banquet hall, is closing, and fading with it is a cherished tradition of dim sum carts and the chatty women who push them. Photo / Billy H.C. Kwok, The New York Times

A dim sum cart auntie serves diners at Metropol, one of Hong Kong's largest dim sum restaurants. Metropol, a massive banquet hall, is closing, and fading with it is a cherished tradition of dim sum carts and the chatty women who push them. Photo / Billy H.C. Kwok, The New York Times

It was nearing peak lunch service on a recent weekday at the Metropol, one of Hong Kong’s largest dim sum restaurants, when So Yim-ha emerged from the kitchen into the cavernous dining hall pushing a stainless steel cart stacked high with bamboo steamers.

Fighting to be heard over the din

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save