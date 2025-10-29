Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Home Office gave Hadush Kebatu $1140 after he threatened to claim asylum to halt Ethiopia flight

Charles Hymas
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

Hadush Kebatu has been deported from Britain to his home country of Ethiopia. Photo / Crown Prosecution Service

Hadush Kebatu has been deported from Britain to his home country of Ethiopia. Photo / Crown Prosecution Service

The migrant sex offender who was mistakenly freed from jail was given £500 ($1140) after threatening to lodge an asylum claim to block his deportation to Ethiopia.

Hadush Kebatu, 41, arrived back in his home country today after being forcibly removed from the United Kingdom on a flight. A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save