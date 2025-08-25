Advertisement
Home Office data reveal 18% rise in number of investigations closed by police with no suspect

By Charles Hymas
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Nearly 800 shoplifting offences reported to British police are going unsolved each day, official Home Office figures show. Photo / Getty Images

Nearly 800 shoplifting offences reported to British police are going unsolved each day, official figures show.

The number of shoplifting investigations closed by police with no suspect identified has risen by 18%, from 245,337 in 2023/24 to 289,464 in 2024/25, according to Home Office data.

That is

