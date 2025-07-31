Advertisement
Holidaymakers face travel chaos after air traffic control radar failure

By Gareth Corfield, Tim Sigsworth, Christopher Jasper
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

A view inside T5 at Heathrow airport following an after an air traffic control (ATC) fault caused major disruption. Photo / Getty Images

Summer holidaymakers are facing days of travel chaos after an air traffic control failure grounded flights across the UK.

Airspace across Britain was closed on Wednesday afternoon because of a radar issue that disrupted hundreds of flights.

While the breakdown was fixed within the hour, the knock-on effects from hundreds

