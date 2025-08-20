Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Historic Swedish church arrives at new home after two-day journey

By Jonathan Klein
AFP·
4 mins to read

The wooden Kiruna Church is pictured at its final location. Photo / Jonathan Nackstrand, AFP

The wooden Kiruna Church is pictured at its final location. Photo / Jonathan Nackstrand, AFP

A landmark Swedish church has arrived at its new home after a two-day move across the Arctic town of Kiruna, in a move to allow Europe’s largest underground mine to expand.

The red wooden Kiruna Kyrka, which dates from 1912 and weighs 672 tonnes, completed its 5km journey around 2.30pm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save