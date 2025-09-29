Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

His parents disappeared. In a TV studio, he confessed to killing them

Maia Coleman
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Lorenz Kraus, who was arraigned Friday, asked that he be prosecuted “under German law.” Photo / Getty Images

Lorenz Kraus, who was arraigned Friday, asked that he be prosecuted “under German law.” Photo / Getty Images

After investigators came looking, Lorenz Kraus told a reporter he had strangled Franz and Theresia Kraus eight years ago. Two bodies were buried in their backyard.

For eight minutes, Lorenz Kraus sat in a tan armchair inside an Albany, New York, television station’s news studio, parrying questions about the fate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save