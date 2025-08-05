Advertisement
Hiroshima marks 80 years since the atomic bombing as US-Russia nuclear tensions rise

By Kyoko Hasegawa
AFP·
3 mins to read

Visitors pray for the atomic bomb victims in front of the Memorial Cenotaph at the Peace Memorial Park ahead of the memorial service to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, in the city of Hiroshima early on August 6, 2025. Photo / Richard Brooks, AFP

Japan marks 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima today with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as sabre-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear “Doomsday Clock” close to midnight.

A silent prayer was due to be held at 8.15am local time (11.15am),

