Visitors pray for the atomic bomb victims in front of the Memorial Cenotaph at the Peace Memorial Park ahead of the memorial service to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, in the city of Hiroshima early on August 6, 2025. Photo / Richard Brooks, AFP

Japan marks 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima today with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as sabre-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear “Doomsday Clock” close to midnight.

A silent prayer was due to be held at 8.15am local time (11.15am), the moment when US aircraft Enola Gay dropped “Little Boy” over the western Japanese city on August 6, 1945.

The final death toll would hit around 140,000 people, killed not just by the colossal blast and the ball of fire, but also later by the radiation.

Three days after “Little Boy”, on August 9, another atomic bomb killed 74,000 people in Nagasaki. Imperial Japan surrendered on August 15, bringing an end to World War II.

Today, Hiroshima is a thriving metropolis of 1.2 million people, but the ruins of a domed building stand in the city centre as a stark reminder.