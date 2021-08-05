Hillsong pastor Brian Houston charged for allegedly concealing child sexual abuse by his father

Brian Houston, the founder of the Evangelical Hillsong Church, will face court in New South Wales over allegedly concealing alleged child sex offences.
Police in Sydney say they will allege in court that Houston, 67, knew information relating to the sexual abuse of a young male in the 1970s and failed to bring that information to the attention of police.
The charge is the result of a police investigation that started in 2019.
Houston is expected to appear in Downing Centre Local Court, in Sydney, on Tuesday, October 5.
Frank Houston was a Pentecostal Christian pastor in the Assemblies of God in New Zealand and Australia. He was born in Whanganui.
His son Brian was born in Auckland, and grew up in New Zealand until the family moved to Australia in 1978.
- With news.com.au