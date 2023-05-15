Concerns billion dollar cyclone recovery budget may not go far enough for regions, Christopher Luxon lagging behind in new poll and a "technical error" launches a rocket at southern Israel in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One of Kenya’s oldest wild lions was killed by herders and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village, bringing to 10 the number killed last week alone.

The male lion named Loonkiito was 19 years old and described as frail by Kenya Wildlife Service spokesperson Paul Jinaro, who said he wandered out of the Amboseli National Park into a village in search of food on Thursday night, local time.

Loonkiito was 19 years old and described as frail after he was killed by herders in Kenya. The government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village two days later. Photo / AP

Six other lions from the same national park were speared by herders after they killed 11 goats in the Mbirikani area, Kajiado county.

The deaths brought to 10 the number of lions killed by herders last week in escalated human-wildlife conflict that has worried the Kenyan government.

Tourism minister Peninah Malonza met locals in Mbirikani area on Sunday and urged them not to spear wandering lions, and to instead reach out to the wildlife service.

The government and conservation groups have a compensation programme for herders whose livestock is killed by wild animals.

A true legend has fallen



The oldest wild lion Loonkito has passed away, he was 19/20 years old and an ultimate survivor.

A King who has left us with a great legacy!

King of Amboseli National Park 👑

What a legend!!



RIP KING LOONKITO 👑



📸primalwildphotography IG pic.twitter.com/48aa3rsbAL — LION LOVERS (@LIONLOVERS5) May 11, 2023

But herders have become more protective after losing livestock to a drought that has been termed as the worst in decades in the East Africa region.

Conservation group Big Life Foundation’s Craig Miller said the killing of Loonkiito “was unfortunate” because he was the oldest lion in the Amboseli National Park.

Wild lions rarely live past 15 years, according to conservationists.



