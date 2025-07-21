The car was embedded high in the gable wall of the barn after the accident. Photo / X

The car was embedded high in the gable wall of the barn after the accident. Photo / X

A car veered off a road at high speed and struck a trampoline in a German town, seriously injuring a boy who was playing on it.

The car, said to be a Volvo SUV, left the road in the town of Bohmte, in western Germany, on Saturday evening local time before colliding with another vehicle and tearing through a hedge.

It hit the trampoline and embedded itself in the roof of a barn in a low-lying garden, Deutsche Welle, the German broadcaster, reported.

A 43-year-old female passenger and a 7-year-old boy who had been playing on the trampoline were seriously injured. The boy was said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

Pictures from the scene showed scattered debris and a twisted trampoline.