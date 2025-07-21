Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Help!’: Car crash into trampoline injures boy, leaves car in barn roof

By James Rothwell
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

The car was embedded high in the gable wall of the barn after the accident. Photo / X

The car was embedded high in the gable wall of the barn after the accident. Photo / X

A car veered off a road at high speed and struck a trampoline in a German town, seriously injuring a boy who was playing on it.

The car, said to be a Volvo SUV, left the road in the town of Bohmte, in western Germany, on Saturday evening local time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save