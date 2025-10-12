A helicopter lost control and crashed into a pedestrian bridge near a popular California beach. Photo / flicksbyspec

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

12 Oct, 2025 06:37 AM 2 mins to read

Helicopter crashes after spiralling out of control in California, 5 injured

A helicopter lost control and crashed into a pedestrian bridge near a popular California beach. Photo / flicksbyspec

Five people have been injured after a helicopter spun and crashed near a popular California beach.

Footage from the incident shows the helicopter losing control and spinning before crashing into the outdoor steps of a pedestrian bridge and multiple palm trees.

Pieces of debris are seen flying off the chopper in the footage.

Close up video of the helicopter crash in Huntington Beach, California today! pic.twitter.com/hcYsFG9QtX — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 12, 2025

Photos posted to social media showed the helicopter wedged between the stairs and a row of palm trees.