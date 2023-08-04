The heartbroken family of Heidi Riding killed in a car crash have revealed they buried her in secret out of fear that trolls would ambush her funeral.

The heartbroken family of Heidi Riding killed in a car crash have revealed they buried her in secret out of fear that trolls would ambush her funeral.

The heartbroken family of a young girl killed in a car crash in Australia have revealed why they buried her in secret.

In July, Heidi Riding was a passenger in a stolen Holden Commodore when it crashed into trees in Southern Queensland.

She died on impact, and the alleged driver, 19-year-old Kyaharlem Hazard, has been charged with manslaughter.

Now Heidi’s family have revealed they buried her in secret out of fear that trolls would ambush her funeral.

The Riding family was devastatingly trolled online just hours after Heidi died.

After receiving hate mail, the family decided to keep the location and date of her funeral a secret so they could bury her in peace.

Despite the funeral being weeks ago, the family has continued to be on the receiving end of trolls, with numerous cruel hate messages directed their way.

According to the Courier Mail, Heidi’s family has had hundreds of vile messages about their daughter since she died.

“We want to apologise to anyone who has been affected by Heidi’s actions, she wasn’t perfect but we love her to death,” Heidi’s father told the Courier Mail.

Her older sister was flooded with more than 150 cruel messages in less than an hour.

Her father added the trolls have already got what they wanted, begging them to stop.

“They just have to look at her gravesite - she’s in the ground dead. We just want it to stop.”







