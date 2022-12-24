Elizabeth Kelly has died from cancer. She leaves behind husband AJ and their three children, Sienna, seven, and twins Scarlett and Fletcher, five. Photo / GoFundMe

Elizabeth Kelly has died from cancer. She leaves behind husband AJ and their three children, Sienna, seven, and twins Scarlett and Fletcher, five. Photo / GoFundMe

A “beautiful, healthy and happy” mother-of-three has died just nine days after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Elizabeth Kelly, 39, died on December 15 and leaves behind her husband AJ and their three children, Sienna, seven, and five-year-old twins Scarlett and Fletcher.

The mum, from Melbourne, first started experiencing symptoms that “felt like a migraine” 16 days before her death, and went to the doctor on December 6 thinking she had kidney stones.

It quickly became apparent she was suffering from something much worse.

Cancer was found in her lungs, breast and spine, and soon spread to her brain and bones.

Sadly, four days after she started treatment, Kelly died.

Kelly’s friend Russell Spear has started a GoFundMe to raise money to support her grieving family.

Nearly $200,000 has been raised in just a week.

Elizabeth Kelly on her wedding day. Photo / Facebook

“In the most tragic and utterly heartbreaking of events, Liz was rushed to hospital on Wednesday with what felt like a migraine. The melanoma on her brain had bled and she passed away shortly after,” he wrote.

“Liz was only 39 years of age, leaving behind her husband AJ and 3 beautiful children; Sienna 7 and twins Fletcher and Scarlett 5. Liz was taken from them a week before Christmas and 3 months before her darling twins have their first day of prep.

“Words can’t describe the impact of the loss of such an incredible woman. Grief isn’t a strong enough word for what we feel, but we grieve for the loss of a daughter, a wife, a mum and a friend and for those 3 little kids who will now have their mum only in their memories, hearts and when they see the stars in the sky.

“Liz didn’t even get a chance to fight this so we are asking our friends to help AJ and the kids fight everything that comes next. To navigate their way through this tremendously difficult time without the financial stress. Allowing AJ, Sienna, Fletcher and Scarlett to focus on their grief and healing as a family.

“With reluctant agreeance, AJ has allowed his friends to ask for your support. To support and give our friend and his 3 cheeky kids the breathing space to care for each other after the most unfair and heartbreaking of events. All money raised will go directly to AJ as he supports his family through the harrowing next chapter.

“We will wrap our arms around AJ and the kids ensuring Liz’s warmth, energy and personality shines through Sienna, Fletch and Scarlett. We love you Liz and you will be forever in our hearts.”

Spear told Yahoo News that Kelly was a “beautiful, healthy lady” who was “vibrant and full of life”.

“She did all the right things - ate well, rarely drank and exercised - but unfortunately this still happened. Cancer doesn’t discriminate,” he said.



