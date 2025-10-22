Videos and photos published by local media showed the tangled metal of two large buses illuminated by rescue spotlights.
President Yoweri Museveni expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the “tragic accident”, and called on drivers to exercise more caution.
Ugandan police have consistently urged drivers to take extra care, but road accidents remain common.
The 2024 crime report noted a 6% increase in deadly crashes from the previous year, documenting 4434 fatal collisions and 5144 deaths.
In April this year, 10 people died in western Uganda after a bus lost control and overturned on a busy highway, and in August, some 20 traders were killed after their truck overturned.
Only last year, 26 people were killed after a truck overturned, burst into flames, and exploded on the same Kampala-Gulu highway.
Two years ago, 21 people died and 49 were injured in a bus crash on the Kenya-Uganda border in January, just days after a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck, killing 16.
-Agence France-Presse