Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘Head-on’ Uganda bus collision kills 46, police revise toll down

AFP
2 mins to read

A view of the aftermath of an accident involving two buses, a truck, and a car on the Kampala-Gulu Highway in Luweera, Uganda. Photo / Getty Images

A view of the aftermath of an accident involving two buses, a truck, and a car on the Kampala-Gulu Highway in Luweera, Uganda. Photo / Getty Images

Two buses collided on a major highway in Uganda early on Wednesday, killing 46 people and injuring several others, police said, lowering the death toll from 63.

The East African country has a notorious road safety record, frequently recording bus or truck accidents along poorly maintained highways.

The latest incident

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save