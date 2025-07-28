Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Head of China’s Shaolin Temple removed over embezzlement claims

By Mary Yang
AFP·
2 mins to read

Abbot Shi Yongxin was suspected of embezzling project funds and temple assets. Photo / Getty Images

Abbot Shi Yongxin was suspected of embezzling project funds and temple assets. Photo / Getty Images

The head of the Chinese temple known as the birthplace of kung fu will be disrobed for “extremely” bad behaviour.

Beijing’s top Buddhist authority made the announcement on Monday, after allegations of embezzlement saw Abbot Shi Yongxin placed under investigation.

The Shaolin Temple said on Sunday that Shi, known as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save