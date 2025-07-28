Head of China’s Shaolin Temple removed over embezzlement claims

Abbot Shi Yongxin was suspected of embezzling project funds and temple assets. Photo / Getty Images

The head of the Chinese temple known as the birthplace of kung fu will be disrobed for “extremely” bad behaviour.

Beijing’s top Buddhist authority made the announcement on Monday, after allegations of embezzlement saw Abbot Shi Yongxin placed under investigation.

The Shaolin Temple said on Sunday that Shi, known as the “CEO monk” for establishing dozens of companies abroad, was suspected of “embezzling project funds and temple assets”.

The monastery said Shi had “seriously violated Buddhist precepts”, including allegedly engaging in “improper relationships” with multiple women.

“Multiple departments” were conducting a joint investigation, it said in a statement on WeChat.