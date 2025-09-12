Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

He was asking Charlie Kirk a question. Then a shot rang out.

Katie Tarrant and Dylan Wells
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Charlie Kirk was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. Photo / Getty Images

Charlie Kirk was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. Photo / Getty Images

Hunter had just finished asking Charlie Kirk a question about how many mass shootings have happened in the United States over the past decade when he heard a loud pop.

The 29-year-old philosophy and mathematics student at Utah Valley University didn’t spend a lot of time around guns, so he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save