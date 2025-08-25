Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He was a child refugee. Now he’s a bishop navigating Trump’s deportation push

By Michelle Boorstein
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

Bishop Michael Pham prays with a couple in the parking lot of Holy Family Catholic Church in San Diego on August 9. Photo / Sandy Huffaker, The Washington Post

Bishop Michael Pham prays with a couple in the parking lot of Holy Family Catholic Church in San Diego on August 9. Photo / Sandy Huffaker, The Washington Post

When Bishop Michael Pham walks the halls of an immigration court, he sees migrants facing the most intense United States deportation campaign in decades, and glimpses moments of his own life.

Pham says he remembers being 8 years old on a packed cargo boat floating off the coast of Vietnam

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save