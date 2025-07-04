Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

He thought his father had abandoned him. Then he took a DNA test

By Sydney Page
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Akihiko Yamamoto and Sharon Lovell met for the first time in 2023. Yamamoto visits Lovell in California every summer. Photo / Sharon Lovell

Akihiko Yamamoto and Sharon Lovell met for the first time in 2023. Yamamoto visits Lovell in California every summer. Photo / Sharon Lovell

For most of his life, Akihiko Yamamoto believed his American father had abandoned him in Japan.

Raised by his Japanese mother, his classmates and neighbours called him “gaijin” – meaning foreigner – and told him to “go back to your country”.

“My childhood was terrible,” said Yamamoto, 73. “Everybody was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World